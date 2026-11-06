High Court Will Take Up Case Of Goldman Arbitration Denial
By Vince Sullivan ( November 6, 2026, 2:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a case involving a Fourth Circuit decision that denied an attempt by Goldman Sachs to arbitrate disputes with two debtors in bankruptcy over alleged violations of the automatic stay....
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