Tenn. High Court Keeps ABA As Law School Accreditor

By Emma Cueto ( October 2, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday declined to follow other conservative states in dropping the American Bar Association as the state's law school accreditor, though it indicated it is open to approving other accreditors in addition to or instead of the ABA in the future....
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