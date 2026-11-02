MVP: Gibson Dunn's Michael Cannon

By Kat Lucero ( November 2, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Michael Cannon, a partner in Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's Dallas office, co-led the tax team advising SpaceX on its pivotal transactions that wrapped up this year, including the largest initial public offering and M&A of all time, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Tax MVPs....
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