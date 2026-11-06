MVP: Covington's Michael Nonaka

By Jon Hill ( November 6, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP's Michael Nonaka steered General Motors and Stellantis through successful applications to launch industrial banks and helped Coinbase and Interactive Brokers secure approvals for federal trust charters, putting him at the forefront of a resurgence in U.S. bank formation and earning him a spot among Law360's 2026 Banking MVPs....
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