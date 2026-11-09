MVPs: Blank Rome's Frank Segall And Scott Moskol

By Sam Reisman ( November 9, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Frank Segall and Scott Moskol, co-leads of Blank Rome LLP's cannabis group, have been at the fore of finance and restructuring in the marijuana industry since its early days, steering major capital transactions for some of its largest operators, earning them a place as two of the 2026 Law360 Cannabis MVPs....
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