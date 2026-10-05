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Stikeman Advises Energy Biz On Potential $1.11B Acquisition

By Irene Madongo ( October 5, 2026, 2:47 PM BST) -- Ithaca Energy said Monday it will buy oil assets off the east coast of Canada from Suncor Energy in a transaction worth up to $1.11 billion that the company added will boost its operations....

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