A Day In The In-House Life: CHAI GC Talks Balance

By Brenton Hill ( October 19, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- As more attorneys make the jump to companies in emerging industries, and the regulatory landscape continues to shift, this Expert Analysis series follows in-house counsel on an average workday as they grapple with everything from regulatory challenges and product launches to work-life balance and lunch orders. If you'd like to chronicle your own in-house day in the life, please email expertanalysis@law360.com....
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