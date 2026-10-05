Sotomayor Warns Judges: Don't Scare Your Jurors

By Brandon Lowrey ( October 5, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday criticized an Alabama trial court judge who frightened a pool of prospective jurors by ordering the arrest of a latecomer to jury selection, saying in a statement accompanying a denial of certiorari in the case that fear can undermine a defendant's right to an impartial jury....
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