FinCEN Nixes Plans For Crypto Mixer, Wallet Reporting Rules

By Jon Hill ( October 5, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is moving to scrap two long-dormant proposals aimed at increasing anti-money laundering oversight of transactions involving self-hosted crypto wallets and anonymizing crypto "mixers," measures that had faced stiff industry resistance. ...
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