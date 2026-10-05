Exec Says Fintech Co. Fired Her After Pregnancy Disclosure

By MJ Koo ( October 5, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former executive at a financial technology company has sued her ex-employer in Colorado state court, alleging that she was fired two weeks after disclosing her pregnancy and asking about her pay and that the company's standard severance agreement violates a state law protecting workers' right to discuss workplace discrimination....
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