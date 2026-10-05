Latham-Led Energy Capital Wraps $834M Continuation Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 5, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Energy transition infrastructure-focused private equity shop Energy Capital Partners, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, on Monday revealed that it closed a single-asset continuation vehicle with $834 million in tow, which will be used for its investment in energy company Next Wave Energy Partners LP....
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