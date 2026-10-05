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Colo. Church Drops Hailstorm Payment Suit Against Insurer

By Benjamin Morse ( October 5, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Denver church dropped claims in Colorado state court that a Vermont insurer failed to pay the full amount it was owed under the parish's policy for a May 2024 hailstorm and underestimated the property's damage by more than $650,000....

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