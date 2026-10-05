Detroit Nonprofit Can Pursue Claims Over $40M Theft
By Susan Smiley ( October 5, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Family members and associates of a former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy executive who was convicted of embezzling more than $40 million lost their bid on Monday to escape the nonprofit's Michigan state court suit seeking to claw back the ill-gotten gains....
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