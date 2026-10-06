Latham Adds ITC Lawyer From Baker Botts In DC
By Christine DeRosa ( October 6, 2026, 11:55 AM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has added a longtime Baker Botts LLP and former U.S. International Trade Commission attorney as co-chair of its International Trade Commission practice....
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