Contact Lens Rule's Evolution Steers FTC Guidance Program

By Maureen Ohlhausen and Austin Del Priore ( October 6, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 10, the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection announced a new guidance program, inviting businesses and other stakeholders to petition the commission to resolve ambiguities in its existing rules, conflicts between a rule and statute, or other significant interpretive issues, without waiting for a full notice-and-comment rulemaking process.[1]...
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