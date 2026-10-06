Emera, ATCO Reveal Plan To Create CA$72B Canadian Utility

By Al Barbarino ( October 6, 2026, 12:20 PM EDT) -- Emera and ATCO said Tuesday they have agreed to a merger of equals that would create a utility with a pro forma enterprise value of about CA$72 billion ($50.6 billion), representing what they said is the largest merger in Canadian history. ...
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