Holland & Knight Adds Morgan Lewis Corporate Atty In Philly
By James Boyle ( October 6, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has continued expanding its Philadelphia office with the recent addition of an attorney specializing in mergers and private equity transactions who moved her practice after five years with Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP....
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