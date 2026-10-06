CFTC Eases Conversion Of Certain Contracts To Perpetuals
By Aislinn Keely ( October 6, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission took another step toward widening the field of perpetual contracts by easing the way for platforms to convert certain existing contracts tracking security indices into true perpetual futures....
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