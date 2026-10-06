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Fed To Realign Bank Supervision Into 5 State-Based Regions

By Jon Hill ( October 6, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve's top regulatory official said Tuesday that the central bank is overhauling how it manages its nationwide supervision operations, laying out plans for a reorganization aimed at streamlining the chain of command for its bank examination work....

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