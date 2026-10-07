Fired Childcare Director Fights To Keep Bias Suit Alive

By MJ Koo ( October 7, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A former director at a Colorado childcare center pushed back on her ex-employer's bid to dismiss her pregnancy discrimination suit, saying the company's termination notice cited her medical appointments and approved remote work as reasons for firing her....
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