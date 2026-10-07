NLRB Memo Signals Narrower View Of Protected Activism

By Jason Patterson and Rachel Domash ( October 7, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Employers increasingly find themselves navigating political and geopolitical issues that spill into the workplace. Employees often seek to discuss world events that affect them personally, while employers must balance those interests against the need to maintain a respectful, productive and safe work environment....
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