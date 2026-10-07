McCormick Gets US Nod For $45B Unilever Deal
By Lauren Berg ( October 8, 2026, 3:29 AM BST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has granted an early termination for its review of McCormick & Co.'s planned $44.8 billion acquisition of most of the global food business of its rival Unilever PLC....
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