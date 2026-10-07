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DLA Piper, Loeb Guide Stablecoin Firm's $250M SPAC Merger

By Katryna Perera ( October 7, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Guided by DLA Piper and Loeb & Loeb LLP, stablecoin issuer First Digital Group Limited will merge with CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III Ltd., a special purpose acquisition company, and go public in a deal valued at $250 million....

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