Utah Cannabis Shop Says NLRB Case Can't Be Tossed Yet
By Sam Reisman ( October 7, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Utah medical marijuana dispensary challenging National Labor Relations Board proceedings against it over the firing of four union supporters is pushing back against both the NLRB and the intervening United Food & Commercial Workers local's bids to toss the case....
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