Ark. Panel Says Insurers Must Defend Walmart Opioid Suits

By Hope Patti ( October 7, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Insurers for Walmart must defend the retail giant against underlying suits claiming its sale of prescription painkillers contributed to the opioid epidemic, an Arkansas state appeals court affirmed Wednesday, finding that the suits allege accidental conduct and are seeking damages because of bodily injury....
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