Colorado Official Says Rule Can't Sink Graduated Tax Measure

By Zach Dupont ( October 20, 2026, 12:14 AM EDT) -- A battle over a Colorado ballot initiative to raise taxes on the state's wealthiest residents underwent a 10-hour evidentiary hearing Monday, featuring testimony from a state official who told the court that rules around ballot initiatives don't allow for signatures to be invalidated....
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