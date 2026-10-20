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Colorado Official Says Rule Can't Sink Graduated Tax Measure

By Zach Dupont ( October 20, 2026, 12:14 AM EDT) -- A battle over a Colorado ballot initiative to raise taxes on the state's wealthiest residents underwent a 10-hour evidentiary hearing Monday, featuring testimony from a state official who told the court that rules around ballot initiatives don't allow for signatures to be invalidated....

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