Alito Explains Recusal But Says It Shouldn't Become Practice
By Katie Buehler ( October 7, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said this week he "reluctantly" recused himself from a dispute that could decide whether state and local government can sue Big Oil in state courts for damages related to greenhouse gas emissions, while suggesting the high court's members shouldn't make a practice of explaining their reasons for stepping away from cases....
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