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Kingspan Fined €40M Over Misleading EU Merger Info

By Tom Fish ( October 8, 2026, 2:36 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Thursday it fined the Irish building materials giant Kingspan Group PLC €40 million ($44.7 million) for providing "incorrect and misleading information" while the executive body investigated its planned acquisition of a Slovenian manufacturer....

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