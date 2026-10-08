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62 Detained In €410M Electronics VAT Fraud, EU Says

By Kevin Pinner ( October 8, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- European authorities detained 62 people in Portugal, Spain and Italy who are suspected of a value-added tax fraud involving electronics that caused at least €410 million ($460 million) in tax losses across the European Union, prosecutors said....

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