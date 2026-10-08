Kratom Cos. Say Baltimore Overreached With Marketing Suit

By Mike Curley ( October 8, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Three kratom sellers and distributors are asking a Maryland federal court to throw out a suit from the city of Baltimore alleging they misled consumers about the addictive nature of kratom, and saying the city is trying to step into enforcement shoes that are meant to be filled by state actors....
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