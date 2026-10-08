Buzbee Faces $970K Fee Bid In Dismissed Conspiracy Cases

By Lynn LaRowe ( October 8, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi lawyer is asking a Texas state court to award her more than $970,000 in fees after defeating claims that she and her law firm conspired with rapper Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP to retaliate against prominent Houston plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee and two of his former clients....
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