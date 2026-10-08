Gildan Changes T-Shirt Contract Terms After FTC Pressure
By Matthew Perlman ( October 8, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday that T-shirt manufacturer Gildan Activewear SRL has removed terms from its supply agreement with distributor S&S Holdings LLC that prevented Gildan from offering better prices to competing distributors....
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