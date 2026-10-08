Cornell Defendant Seeks To Nix James As Special Prosecutor
By Andrea Keckley ( October 8, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- One of the seven men accused of drugging and raping a fellow Cornell University student at a fraternity home has asked a New York state court to void Gov. Kathy Hochul's appointment of New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor in the case....
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