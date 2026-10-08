New Fraud Division Flexes Might In Latest Enforcement Policy

By Phillip Bantz ( October 8, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The National Fraud Enforcement Division's new corporate enforcement policy emphasizes the quick pursuit of certain types of fraud through data analysis and staff resources, expands the target list beyond traditional healthcare providers and highlights the division's growing dominance within the U.S. Department of Justice, experts say....
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