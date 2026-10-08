Fla. Judge Says Oct. 7 Attack Was 'Inflection Point' For U.S.

By David Minsky ( October 8, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman addressed a small group of attorneys in a Florida law office to speak on his book about the October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel, saying public debate over facts surrounding the event and underlying feud has reached an "inflection point" in America....
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