Machinery Co., EEOC Strike $200K Deal In Disability Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( October 9, 2026, 1:03 PM EDT) -- A heavy machinery dealer agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging it fired an employee after knee surgery rather than let her return to work with an accommodation, according to a filing in Colorado federal court....
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