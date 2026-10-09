SEC Proposes Restoring Funds' Ability To Cross-Trade Bonds

By Jessica Corso ( October 9, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put forth a proposal on Friday to make it easier for mutual and other registered funds under the same manager to trade with one another, while promising to update the oversight rules for fund managers participating in such cross-trades....
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