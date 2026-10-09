CU Boulder Hiked Fees For Records Requests, Suit Says
By Zach Dupont ( October 9, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An administrator at the University of Colorado Boulder claimed in Colorado state court Thursday that the school improperly withheld and attempted to overcharge for records requested related to harassment he experienced under the Colorado Open Records Act....
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