Legal Services NYC Gets $2.5M To Build Novel Resource Hub
By Tracey Read ( October 9, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Legal Services NYC announced Friday that it has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the New York State Interest on Lawyer Account Fund to create a first-of-its-kind statewide knowledge-sharing platform to help legal advocates spend more time seeking justice for low-income clients....
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