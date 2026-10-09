DOJ Aims To 'Attack Fraud From All Angles' Via New Division
By Sarah Jarvis ( October 9, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's new fraud division has issued fresh guidance on its prosecution methodology, with the division's head directing prosecutors to seize assets before indictments and pursue upward variances in sentencing guidelines in some cases as part of a stated push to use the division's "full arsenal of criminal statutes" in combating fraud....
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