Unpacking FDIC's Modernized Bank Merger Review Rules

By Amanda Allexon, Spencer Sloan and Lee Meyerson ( October 21, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 17, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. published a notice of proposed rulemaking that would substantially revise its review processes for transactions requiring prior approval under the Bank Merger Act. If finalized, the proposed rule would introduce materially shorter processing timelines and new transaction categories with expedited processing and modernize the competitive effects analysis for bank merger transactions....
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