MVP: Skadden's Mark Chorazak

By Sydney Price ( November 13, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Mark Chorazak of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has helped usher a new generation of federally regulated banks into the financial services industry, guiding fintech and digital asset companies through complex chartering processes as they seek to bring innovative banking and payment models under federal supervision, earning him recognition as one of the 2026 Law360 Banking MVPs....
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