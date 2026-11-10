MVP: Mandelbaum Barrett's Joshua Bauchner

By Sam Reisman ( November 10, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Joshua S. Bauchner, partner and chair of the cannabis group at Mandelbaum Barrett PC, has helped multiple hemp and marijuana companies navigate interactions with regulators in New York and New Jersey through the states' rollout of legal retail cannabis, earning him a spot among the 2026 Law360 Cannabis MVPs....
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