MVP: DLA Piper's Nicholas Klein

By Jack McLoone ( November 10, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Nicholas Klein, the co-chair of DLA Piper's national security and global trade practice and the global co-chair of its CFIUS and global foreign direct investment practices, helped counter-drone, spacecraft and aerospace companies navigate U.S. and global regulatory challenges, in some cases with billions of dollars at stake, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 International Trade MVPs....
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