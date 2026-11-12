MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Robert Giuffra

Law360 ( November 12, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Robert Giuffra Jr. of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP helped overturn an $18 billion judgment against the Republic of Argentina, and represented FirstEnergy Corp. in securities litigation and Volkswagen AG in litigation stemming from its diesel emissions scandal, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Securities MVPs....
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