MVP: Latham's Andrew Clubok

By Tracey Read ( November 9, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Andrew Clubok was a key player on the Latham & Watkins LLP team that won a complete dismissal of a precedent-setting securities class action for DocuSign Inc. that accused the software company and its top brass of misleading investors about its post-pandemic growth prospects, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Technology MVPs....
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