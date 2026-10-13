Colo. Panel Probes Challenge To Large-Scale Feedlot Permit

By Rachel Konieczny ( October 13, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals challenged environmental groups' opposition to a permit allowing large-scale animal feeding facilities to operate without certain monitoring requirements, but pressed counsel for both parties on Tuesday on the permit's purpose amid potential pollution to the state's waterways....
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