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Haynes Boone Launches In San Diego For 4th Calif. Location

By Emily Johnson ( October 13, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Haynes Boone has opened its first San Diego office to deepen its life sciences, healthcare and technology capabilities and has selected a co-chair of its biotechnology practice to lead its fourth workplace in California....

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