Laid-Off Workers Can't Sue Amid Board Appeal, Feds Say

By MJ Koo ( October 13, 2026, 12:35 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked a Maryland federal court to throw out a suit brought by more than 300 former federal workers who say their agency layoffs were politically motivated, arguing the workers must pursue their claims through an administrative process before heading to court....
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