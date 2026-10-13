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Drug Tests Don't Trigger Weingarten Rights, NLRB Attys Say

By Emily Brill ( October 13, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Workers don't have the right to consult a union representative before taking an employer-mandated drug test, National Labor Relations Board prosecutors said, asking the board to rule that the so-called Weingarten right isn't available in the context of drug and alcohol testing....

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